Qambar Shahadkot in Sindh flooded as protection dyke breaks

Marooned villagers use boats in Sanghar

Floodwater also hampers aid efforts

At least 38 of 57 new deaths reported in Sindh

A flood protection dyke broke in Qambar Shahdadkot’s Warah Tehsil due to which water began gushing into populated areas of the city, SAMAA TV reported.

The authorities had ordered an evacuation on Friday but many people stayed back, clinging to hopes that floodwater will change its course.

After the protection dyke broke in Gaji Kharo near Acchi Masjid, people began fleeing the city in search of safer places.

The dykes of several drainage channels have also been breached in the area.

Floodwater has been rising in several districts of Sindh with more towns and villages being inundated everyday.

People in rural areas of the Sanghar district are using boats to travel to nearby towns, while flood relief camps in Dadu have run out of capacity, forcing the administration to announce that the newly arrived flood victims will have to live outside the premises, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.**

A massive flood deluge of over 559,000 cusecs was passing the Sukkur Barrage Saturday morning and was expected at Kotri Barrage later in the day.

The overall death flood toll has been rising constantly. In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said a total of 1,265 people have died as of Friday afternoon.

At least 57 more people died in the past 24 hours, the report added.

Most of the new deaths, 38, were reported from Sindh.

Flood at Kortri

The latest reports and data received from the Flood Forecasting Division indicate that Kotri Barrage was bracing for a high flow of nearly 600,000 cusecs. The water flow in the Indus River has already been increasing at Kandhkot near Hyderabad.

Several villages located in the Katcha area of the River Indus have been inundated with many residents moving to safer places while some of them remain stranded in the villages.

The flood level at Sukkur Barrage was recorded at 559,000 cusecs earlier in the morning.

Meanwhile, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khah Shoro said the 559,990 cusecs was “the last peak of flood crossing Sukkur barrage” adding that after 24 hours, water will start to recede in this region.

However, Kotri Barrage is expected to attain a high flood as authorities have also discharged water from the Manchhar Lake in Dadu district after it had overflowed on Friday.

Six districts threatened

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah had told a press conference on Friday in Karachi that floodwater posed a threat to Dadu, Qambar Shahdatkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Umar Kot.

The situation in Matiari and Nosheroferoze was also reported to be alarming, though the CM did not name them.

Floods have destroyed at least three million houses and rendered 130 million people homeless in Sindh, he said.

Dadu and its adjoining district Qambar Shahdadkot — both located on the right bank of the River Indus — have been severely hit by floods.

A little downstream on the left side of the river, Matiari, Sanghar, Umar Kot, and Mirpurkhas have seen floodwater water logging swathes of land.

In Qambar Shahdadkot authorities ordered an evacuation of the Warah tehsil as a flood torrent headed towards the area. This was when a protection dyke broke Saturday afternoon.

Dadu’s town of Khairpur Nathan Shah was flooded two days ago.

In Matiari, deep water is still standing in vast areas of Bhit Shah, Saeedabad, and Naudero Lal which has destroyed crops over hundreds of thousands of acres, reported SAMAA TV’s Mehram Raz.

Boats

In Sanghar, villages have lost the land links with other parts of the district. People in Chak 11 and Chak 7 are using boats to travel to nearby villages and towns, Rashid Baloch reported.

The floodwater has also hampered the relief efforts and aid workers are unable to reach the survivors.

Relief camps run out of capacity

In Dadu, the district authorities have set up over 200 relief camps to host flood survivors. Around 23,000 people have registered at the camps so far and they are being provided two meals a day, according to district authorities.

However, the camps have now run out of capacity and around 200,000 people are living in the open, SAMAA TV’s Liaquat Malik reported.

The authorities said new flood victims will be provided with tents to live outside the camp premises, Malik reported.