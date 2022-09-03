Watch Live
US Centcom says it will send flood assessment team to Pakistan

General Michael Kurilla speaks to COAS General Bajwa
Samaa Web Desk Sep 03, 2022
<p>An aerial shot shows Balochistan Jaffarabad flooded on August 28. PHOTO AFP FILE</p>

The Central Command of the United States military has said that it is sending a team to Pakistan to figure out what support the Pentagon could provide amid deadly floods.

U.S. Central Command will send the team to Islamabad to determine how the Pentagon can help the U.S. Agency for International Development as part of Washington’s response to the crisis, the command’s top spokesperson, Col. Joe Buccino, said in a statement.

Centcom chief General Michael Kurilla also spoke by phone with Chie of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to express “his condolences for the people of Pakistan,” the statement said.

Floods in Pakistan have killed over 1,250 as large swathes of Sindh remain under water. Roads and bridges have beend destroyed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Balochistan has also seen widespread destruction in floods and remains almost cut off from the rest of the country.

