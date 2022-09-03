Flood death toll, Sindh districts drown, Imran sees another march

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Rising floodwater In Sindh

The floodwater level is rising in Sindh’s Daddu and other districts with more deluge from up north.

Khairpur Nathan Shah, village Nago and Kot Nawab were inundated by floodwater on Thursday. In Bhiria Road, floodwater tore through Pakka Chang Road which acted as protection dyke for the city.

The overall death toll from floods now stands at 1265 after 57 more deaths were reported, according to NDMA.

IMF warns of inflation

The international monetary fund (IMF) has predicted more inflation in Pakistan in the current fiscal year, saying that the economic situation could lead to protests.

In a country report the Fund has outlined 17 measures the central government will implement to raised additional RS650 billion in taxes.

Imran Khan sees another march on Islamabad

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that if the government did not edn its vendetta his movement will reach Islamabad again.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat Friday night Khan claimed that he was removed for seeking independent foreign policy for the country.