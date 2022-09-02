Lahore minor girl raped twice, killed

The body of a minor girl was found in a swimming pool in the Manawan area of Lahore on Friday.

The body of a 10-year-girl – who hailed from Bajaur Agency - was found in a swimming pool. After recovery, the police sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

The victim’s autopsy report established that she was raped twice before she was killed.

The police arrested the swimming pool’s owner however the co-suspect, identified as Aslam, is absconding.

The victim’s family has accused the police of siding with the suspects who they claim are influential.