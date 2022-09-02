Who is Zeeshan Afzal – man shot dead by muggers in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

A 41-year-old man was shot dead by armed men for blocking a mugging attempt in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-14 on Thursday night.

The victim was later identified as Zeeshan Afzal Khan. It has emerged that Zeeshan was sitting in his four-wheeler, bearing registration number: BBL-09, with his wife and two children outside an eatery in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 14 when two armed men on a motorcycle arrived there.

Zeeshan was serving as General Manager (GM) Human Resource at the Kidney Centre. Dr Saeed, the administrator of the Kidney Centre, told SAMAA Digital that Zeeshan had joined the health centre as GM Human Resource some eight years ago. En

What happened on Thursday night

Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asim Khan told SAMAA Digital that the pillion rider came down of the two-wheeler and clocked the chamber of his pistol.

“The armed man put his pistol on Zeeshan’s head and told him to hand over all of his valuables,” ASI Khan said, adding that “The mugger shot Zeeshan on his forehead when he tried to grab the robber’s arm.”

The muggers then sped away. Several people gathered at the crime scene and shifted Zeeshan to a nearby private healthcare centre (Darul Sehat Hospital) for treatment where doctors pronounced him dead upon his arrival.

District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Raheem Shirazi told SAMAA Digital that the police have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident. The SSP said the armed men were wearing shalwar and kameez and they appeared to be Saraiki from their appearance.

Shirazi claimed that the police are geo-fencing this crime. “According to initial reports, both muggers were spotted near 786 Sharae Faisal.”

The SSP said that the police have mapped out the route that the muggers used to reach the crime scene.

Separately, an FIR no. 704 under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered at Gulistan-e-Johar Police Station against unidentified armed men on the complaint of the victim’s brother Shariq Afzal Khan.

Sharif in his statement to police said that he was sitting in his house situated in Gulistan-e-Johar Block-14 when he received a phone call from his sister-in-law Hadiqa at 11:23pm on Thursday.

She informed Shariq that armed men shot and injured Zeeshan for showing resistance to their mugging attempt and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The complainant said when he reached the hospital the doctors told him that Zeeshan is no more.