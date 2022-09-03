Railways decides to keep train services suspended till Monday

Pakistan Railways has decided to keep its services suspended till Monday as the tracks in many areas are still submerged under flood waters.

According to the notification issued on Friday, the department would review its decision to resume the services on Monday.

“Almost 1.5kilometer long track is still undated,” the notification said, adding that “The down- side track between Nawabshah and Bocheri has also been submerged under 14 inch of water.”

The railway spokesman further said that the up-side track between Lahore and Karachi has also been inundated with seven inch deep water, and Karachi to Quetta, Quetta to Lahore and Peshawar track is still not functional.

The spokesman further added that during 24 hours, it is vulnerable to run trains in these flooded areas as water level in down tracks has come down only one inch.