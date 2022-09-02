Ana de Armas spent 3 hours each day to make her accent like Marilyn Monroe

To sound like Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Ana de Armas spent three hours each day perfecting her English accent and that too while shooting another movie.

The Cuban-Spanish actress’ accent invited criticism after the film’s trailer dropped on July 28.

The critics said de Armas sounded “nothing like” Marilyn Monroe in the clip.

But after this flak, the actor said she spent three hours each day with a vocal coach to sound ‘original’.

But that’s not the end of it, de Armas spent those three hours on the set of her other film Knives Out where she spent 12-hour-long shifts on set.

“It was about observing her facial expressions, her mouth, the roundedness of her lips, how she showed her lower teeth, and why the ‘o’s were like that,” the 34-year-old told the LA Times.

“Someone’s voice is more than just a specific accent. It says so much more about a person.”

The Deep Water star previously revealed she spent a whopping nine months with a dialect coach as she wanted to sound like Monroe.

She called the process torture and draining.