Pakistan’s fixtures for Asia Cup Super Four

As Pakistan secured a spot for the Asia Cup Super Fours, here are the fixtures scheduled for the Men in Green.

The Babar Azam-led unit stormed into the Super Four after a convincing victory against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

They thrashed Nizakat Khan’s side by a margin of 155 – Pakistan’s biggest win – courtesy of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz’s magical spells.

The duo shared seven wickets and conceded just 13 runs.

However, not things are about to heat up in the Asia Cup, as Pakistan will face India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super Four.

They will face India on September 04, Afghanistan on September 07 and Sri Lanka on the 9th of the month.

They will play India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium, while for the Afghanistan fixture, the Men in Green will travel to Sharjah.