Roof of KU’s Sociology Department’s lab caves in

No loss of life or injury reported
Samaa Web Desk Sep 02, 2022
The roof of the lab of the University of Karachi’s Sociology caved in on Friday.

As a result of the roof collapse, more than 24 computers and three split air-conditioners were destroyed.

KU’s Vice-Chancellor Khalid Iraqi confirmed that no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident. Only the equipment in the lab was destroyed in the roof collapse, he said.

According to the university administration, the faculty has submitted an initial report to the VC.

