Ana de Armas opens up about her Netflix movie Blonde given ‘highly explicit’ content rating

Ana de Armas – who is playing Marylin Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde – is unable to understand why the film got an NC-17 rating.

The film is going to premier on Netflix on September 23.

The Motion Picture Association of America has reserved an NC-17 rating for a movie that contains gratuitous violence, obscene sex and/or nudity, and harsh language.

It is also different from R rating as those aged 17 or under are allowed to see watch R-rated movies in theaters with an adult. But for the NC-17 rating, it is not permitted.

The rating has left Ana de Armas surprised – who is still figuring it out that movies featuring much more obscene content were not given such a high rating.

The Cuban actress said some explicit scenes in the movie were necessary to be in there – to tell the story.

“To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained,” she said. “Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”