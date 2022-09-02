‘Wow Grape’ meme NFT to be auctioned to raise funds for Pakistan flood

The viral meme, ‘wow grape’, which took over the internet last year and gave thousands of moments of great amusement, will be finally put to some good use. It is being converted into a non-fungible token (NFT) asset and is all set to be sold. A percentage of the proceeds will be used to help flood affectees in Pakistan.

The person at the center of the meme, former senator Sehar Kamran, also approves of the move, reported The Friday Times.

What is an NFT?

The term “non-fungible token” (or “NFT”) refers to a particular class of blockchain assets or immaterial digital goods such as images and GIFS.

NFTs can be exchanged in place of the underlying digital assets they represent because their owners are recorded on the blockchain.

Auction

The auction is scheduled for September 30 on the digital art marketplace “Foundation,” according to reports.

Noble cause

Proceeds raised from the sale of the NFT will be used to aid in the recovery of individuals impacted by the floods, which are currently ravaging Pakistan.

A portion of the money that will be made will also be donated to victims.

Endorsement

Sehar Kamran, whose video from her controversial time as the head of the Pakistan School in Jeddah had gone viral and eventually turned into a meme, seems unfazed by the entire affair. Rather, she is quite supportive of the move to turn the meme into an asset that can help the flood-affected people of the country.

“Everything that I said or expressed during the ceremony was genuine and came about as a result of natural processes,” she said, explaining the context behind the video, which went viral.

“As you are aware, a person’s feelings tend to grow more intense when they talk about their homeland,” she said, adding, “they were honoring Pakistan while we were in a country other than Pakistan, which made it much more emotional for me and for the children who were there.”

“Activities outside the classroom like these that teach youngsters about their country are extremely beneficial.”

Asked about the NFT, she said that we must remain current with the most recent technological development. She noted that young people in Pakistan are exceptionally bright; they understand the significance of digital assets and the value of making financial investments in cutting-edge technology.

“I encourage young people to broaden their horizons and try new things, particularly in the field of technology, because in today’s society, everything is feasible. It is imperative that we make investments in order to realize the potential of digital assets.”