Are BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating? Photos leaked

It seems like BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are dating after a Twitter user leaked alleged photos of the two K-pop stars spending time together and snapping love-filled photos.

There is an account that has come up with new photos after one such instance in August.

In August, a Twitter account by the name ‘gurumiharibo’ started ‘leaking’ photos of both stars hanging out together in Los Angeles as well as V’s home. The photos were captured from Jennie’s phone – allegedly.

However, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment did not comment on the rumors.

To check authenticity, photos were analyzed by multiple professionals, but they came up with split opinions.

After the suspension of the Twitter account, the user claimed that they had spoken with many people relevant to the issue and had decided to not post any more content.

Now, a new user has shared more photos of the two where they can be seen hugging and spending lovey-dovey moments together, including a video call screenshot that makes it apparent that it has been Jennie’s phone that may have been hacked.

In the same set of photos, a cluster of images is visible which means that more substance can come out in the future.

This has raised many eyebrows about the safety and privacy of the artists as many claim that hacking of Jennie’s cloud storage was dangerous for others too.