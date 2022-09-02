FIA arrests man impersonating as Supreme Court judge from Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man from Islamabad who was posing as a Supreme Court judge.

According to a statement issued by the agency on Friday, the suspect has been identified as Faiz Ali.

The FIA said that the suspect used to blackmail the government officials and the government representatives by impersonating as a judge and would instigate them to abuse their power. He also used to collect money from people by making fool of them.

The agency has been registered a case against the suspect under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and started the investigation.

The criminal record of Ali shows that there’s already a case under investigation against him at FIA Cyber Crime Circle.