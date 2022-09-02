Kayne West isn’t happy with parenting of daughters by ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who has been inactive on social media for a while now, suddenly took to his Instagram and shared screenshots of his recent conversations with ex-wife Kim Kardashian following which Kim asked him to “please stop”.

Kanye also shared posts where he picked apart Kim’s parenting and spoke about how Hollywood promotes pornography which destroyed his family.

However, the rapper has deleted all his posts.

The argument between the separated couple kicked off when Kanye raised objection to the school that their kids are attending.

He said that his children should be studying at Danda Academy – started by the rapper in 2021 – instead of an elite private school.

After this, Kim texted Kayne to “please stop” but in response, he responded that Kim was trying to be the decision maker because she was “half-white”.

After Kim texted him to “please stop,” Kanye said that she was trying to be the decision maker because she is “half-white.” “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school I’m not the crazy one here It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes,” he wrote.

The rapper didn’t stop here, but he continued his rant disclosing how Hollywood destroyed his family.

Kayne said, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Referring to his daughters, he wrote, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do.”

In another post he shared, Kim shared a message from her mother Kris Jenner which read, “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.” To this, Kayne replied, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”