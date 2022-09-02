WATCH: Levies personnel rescue camel stuck in mud in Balochistan’s Kohlu

The Pakistan Levies personnel rescued on Friday a camel stuck in mud in Malakzai area of Kohlo district in Balochistan.

According to the levies officials, they received the information that after the floods, a female camel was stuck in a muddy water puddle for the last four days.

A Levies team carried out an emergency rescue operation and freed her.

Later, the animal was released into its natural habitat.

The unprecedented floods have submerged almost one-third of Pakistan. Kohlu is one of the worst-hit districts of Balochistan.