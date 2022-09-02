Is Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra – which is the first big screen appearance of the couple after marriage – is highly anticipated.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see on-screen chemistry of both actors.

The makers of Brahmastra have also opened advance bookings from tomorrow ahead of the release of September 9 as they release a fresh promo.

It is rumored that Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Vanarastra in Brahmastra which is the first part of a trilogy.

The film will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Since Shah Rukh Khan is assumed to have a cameo in the movie, the new promo has stirred debate among those eagerly waiting for the release.

It has however left the fans wondering if the man appearing in it is Shah Rukh Khan or lead Ranbir Kapoor or someone else.

The promo shows a man standing in a deserted land. He has long hair which have hid his face – keeping the identity unveiled.

But, by the sensings and physique, fans are assuming it to be King Khan.

However, there are also people who don’t see it as Shahrukh Khan but as Ranveer Singh.