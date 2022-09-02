Asia Cup: Pakistan thrash Hong Kong in must-win game

Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan into the Asia Cup Super Four Stage as their bowlers skittled out minnows Hong Kong for a record low of 38 on Friday.

Pakistan scored 193-2 in a must-win Twenty20 international with Rizwan (78 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (53) putting on 116 after being invited to bat first on a slow and low Sharjah pitch

Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz then shared seven wickets to bundle out Hong Kong in 10.4 overs and win by 155 runs - Pakistan's biggest T20 victory margin by runs.

It was Hong Kong's lowest T20 international total after their 69 against Nepal in 2014. It was also the lowest against Pakistan by any team after they bowled out West Indies for 60 in 2018.

Pakistan join Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka in round two of the six-nation tournament that acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

"Our performance and effort is for everyone to see," man of the match Rizwan told reporters.

"Boys are putting in their 100 per cent and gelling well together and catering to the demand of our nation. The result is in the hands of God."

Pace bowler Naseem Shah struck twice in the third over of the Hong Kong innings including the wicket of skipper Nizakat Khan for eight.

"Naseem Shah is emerging to be in line as another fast-bowling superstar. No one can replace Shaheen Shah Afridi (out with a knee injury), but Naseem is shaping up well," said Rizwan.

Hong Kong, who made the main draw by winning all their three matches in the qualifiers, could not recover.

Shadab returned figures of 4-8 from his leg spin and Nawaz took three wickets with his left-arm orthodox.

Khushdil blitz - Earlier, Khushdil Shah hit five sixes including four in the final over to finish with a flourish in his unbeaten 35 off 15 balls as Rizwan watched the blitz from the non-striker's end in a partnership of 64.

Hong Kong's bowlers kept the Pakistan openers in check with a disciplined line and length and spinner Ehsan Khan got the key wicket of skipper Babar Azam for nine in the third over.

It was Azam's second failure in the tournament after he made 10 against India in his team's opening loss, but Rizwan said the star batsman remains a "superstar" and a prolific run-getter.

Azam hit a four off Ehsan's off spin but the bowler soon took revenge with a caught and bowled to silence a pro-Pakistan crowd.

The left-handed Fakhar joined Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and the two rebuilt the innings.

Rizwan reached his fifty off 42 balls to raise the bat amid raucous applause form the crowd.

Fakhar also changed gears and reached his fifty with a towering six off Murtaza's left-arm spin, but got out next over to Ehsan after a 41-ball stay.

Khushdil then tore into the opposition bowling and ended the innings with three successive sixes.

Afghanistan will meet Sri Lanka in the Super Four opener on Saturday in Sharjah while India clash with rivals Pakistan for the second time in the tournament on Sunday.

Live Updates

End of innings

38 (10.4 overs)

Pakistan register biggest victory in their T20I cricket history! ???



Read more: https://t.co/Qd1vyhsYRF#PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/bV8r6ZIeFL — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 2, 2022

Out

Third wicket for Shadab Khan in the game.

Hong Kong 38-9 (10.1 overs)

At half-way stage

Hong Kong 38-8 (10 overs)

Out

Mohammad Nawaz again in the wickets column.

Zeeshan Ali walks back to the pavilion after scoring just three.

Hong Kong 36-8 in 9.3 overs.

Out

Shadab Khan strikes again!

Hong Kong are reduced to 36-7 after 9 overs

Out

Another one bites the dust!

Nawaz bowled Scott McKechnie to reduce Hong Kong to 31-6 after 8 overs.

Out

This it is Mohammad Nawaz, who removed Kinchit Shah. Hong Kong lose a review.

Hong Kong 30-5 (7.3 overs)

Out

Shadab Khan strikes on his second delivery of the game for Pakistan!

He removed Aizaz Khan as Hong Kong are reduced to 26-4 after 6.4 overs.

This is the end of the powerplay

Hong Kong reach 25-3 after 6 overs.

It is time for Haris Rauf!

OUT

First wicket of the tournament for Shahnawaz Dahani.

He removes Yasim Murtaza, who scored just two runs.

Hong Kong 19-3 (4.5 overs)

Ifthikar Ahmed is introduced into the attack!

He conceded just three runs.

Hong Kong 19-2 (4 overs)

OUT

Naseem strikes again!

This time he bowled Babar Hayat, who went back to the dugout without troubling the scorers.

Hong Kong 16-2 (2.5 overs)

OUT

Naseem Shah strikes for Pakistan as he removes Nizakat Khan.

Hong Kong 16-1 (2.1 overs)

Shahnawaz Dahani into the attack for Pakistan.

Nine runs came from Dahani's first over.

Hong Kong 15-0 (2 overs)

Just six runs came from Shah's first over.

Pakistan 6-0 (1 over)

Naseem Shah to start the proceedings for Pakistan.

End of innings

Strong finish from Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Rizwan, as they guided Pakistan to 193-2 after 20 overs.

A fantastic finish by Khushdil Shah helps Pakistan post a massive total on the board!



The Men in Green scored 129 in the last 10 overs.



Read more: https://t.co/7zV0Qk6qAc#PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/aWpbzsFxzq — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 2, 2022

Excellent finish from Ehsan as he conceded just eight runs from his last over.

Pakistan are 164-2 in 19 overs.

Massive over for Pakistan as they managed to squeeze 18 runs from the 17th over.

Pakistan reach156-2 after 18 overs.

OUT

Ehsan Khan with a breakthrough for Hong Kong as he removes dangerous-looking Fakhar Zaman, who scored 53 off 41 balls.

Pakistan 129-2 (16.1 overs)

Fifty for Fakhar Zaman!

Fakhar Zaman taking the attack to the opposition!



Pakistan 128/1 in the 16th over.#PAKvHK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/aH92mG7BbQ — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) September 2, 2022

Acceleration is on for Pakistan!

Pakistan 116-1 (15 overs)

11 runs came from the 14th over

Pakistan are 104-1 after 14 overs.

Half-century for Mohammad Rizwan!

Decent over from Aizaz Khan as he conceded just seven runs.

Pakistan 83-1 (12 overs)

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan change gears as they managed to score 12 runs from Mohammad Ghazanfar's second over.

Pakistan 76-1 (11 overs)

At half-way mark

Pakistan are 64-1 after 10 overs.

Fakhar survives!

Excellent review from the left hander as ball was clearly pitched outside leg. Leg before wicket call overturned.

Pakistan 58-1 (9 overs)

Good over from Yasim Murtaza as he conceded just six runs.

Pakistan 54-1 (8 overs)

Just eight runs came from Aizaz Khan's first over.

Pakistan 48-1 (7 overs)

This is the end of the powerplay

Pakistan are 40/2 after six overs.

Another decent over for Pakistan as they managed to score 10 runs from the fifth over.

Pakistan 36-1 (5 Overs)

Good over for Pakistan as they squeezed 12 runs from the fourth over.

Pakistan 26-1 (4 overs)

OUT

Ehsan got the big wicket of Pakistan Captain Babar Azam!

Babar got the leading edge straight to the bowler.

Pakistan 13-1 (2.5 overs

Ehsan Khan is introduced into the attack.

Ayush Shukla is bowling from the other end for Hong Kong.

Cautious start from Pakistan openers as they scored just five runs from the second over.

Pakistan 7-0 (2 Overs)

Just two runs came from the first over.

Pakistan 2-0 (1 Over)

Haroon Arshad to bowl the first over of Hong King with Pakistan's Mohammad on the strike.

We are just moments away from live action as both teams are out on the field for their National anthems.

