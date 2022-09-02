Asia Cup: Babar falls early in do-or-die game

Hong Kong have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in a do-or-die match of the Asia Cup being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Good over for Pakistan as they squeezed 12 runs from the fourth over.

Pakistan 26-1 (4 overs)

OUT

Ehsan got the big wicket of Pakistan Captain Babar Azam!

Babar got the leading edge straight to the bowler.

Pakistan 13-1 (2.5 overs

Ehsan Khan is introduced into the attack.

Ayush Shukla is bowling from the other end for Hong Kong.

Cautious start from Pakistan openers as they scored just five runs from the second over.

Pakistan 7-0 (2 Overs)

Just two runs came from the first over.

Pakistan 2-0 (1 Over)

Haroon Arshad to bowl the first over of Hong King with Pakistan’s Mohammad on the strike.

We are just moments away from live action as both teams are out on the field for their National anthems.

