K-pop girl band BLACKPINK accused of lip-syncing at MTV VMAs 2022

Popular K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has been accused of lip-syncing in its performance at the MTV Video Music Awards show - for the first time – in New Jersey.

The concert with BLACKPINK’s first appearance at MTV Video Music Awards took place on August 28.

The popular magazine Variety however alleged that the K-pop band lip-synced while terming the musical group as ‘repeated offenders’.

Variety recently published an article titled The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs“ where the magazine’s author Thania Garcia accused BLACKPINK of lip-syncing and devoting their attention to killer dance moves.

However, BLACKPINK’s fans did not like it as they were outraged by the allegations.

BLACKPINK’s fandom BLINK accused Variety of spreading misinformation and said the move by the magazine was a clickbait attempt to find out fans’ reactions.