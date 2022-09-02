Schedule revealed for PSL 2023

The schedule for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been revealed.

According to sources, the event will take place from February 9 to March 19, 2023.

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan will host the matches.

The Governing Council of the PSL met at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore today. All six HBL PSL franchises were represented along with PCB officials who are members of the council. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting.

“The meeting started with the Chairman PCB congratulating the GC on a hugely successful and record-breaking PSL 7 edition which was the first one ever to be staged in Pakistan uninterrupted since the start of the league in 2016. The successful organisation of the tournament was made possible despite significant external challenges and record revenue and viewership was attained through the two action-packed leagues in Karachi and Lahore,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for HBL PSL 7.

“During the GC an update was provided in respect of commercial matters related to HBL PSL 7 and HBL PSL 8. Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for HBL PSL 8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to HBL PSL 8 to achieve their common goals for the league.”