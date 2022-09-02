Asia Cup: Pakistan’s likely XI for do-or-die game against Hong Kong

Pakistan are expected to make multiple changes in the do-or-die match of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on Friday.

The Men in Green suffered a five-wicket defeat against India in their opening fixture despite a valiant effort from pacer Naseem Shah.

According to sources, Naseem, who made his T20I debut against the arch-rivals, is likely to be rested for the game.

The 19-year-old had cramps in the game due to hot weather and dehydration.

Hasan Ali, who returned to the side in place of injure Mohammad Wasim Jr, could replace the young pacer.

The management is also mulling over a change in the batting line up. They are considering Haider Ali in place of Ifthikar Ahmed.

The final call will be made ahead of the game.

Moreover, there is a possibility that Fakhar Zaman would open alongside captain Babar Azam, while Mohammad Rizwan would bat at number three.