Donation transparency: Global fundraising platform Go Fund Me verifies Pakistan flood drives

As people around the world open their hearts and purses to support flood-hit Pakistan, global fundraising platform has decided to start verifying all genuine movements and credible raising funds for flood affectees in Pakistan.

A separate page dedicated to those willing to browse fundraisers for alleviating suffering of those battered by floods in the south Asian nation has been created.

Go Fund Me on its website urged users to donate to verified accounts. Its ‘Trust & Safety’ team also continues to update the page with more certified fundraisers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The online donation website currently has 41 verified accounts on its Pakistan floods fundraising page.

Till the filing of this news report, the website had managed to secure over half a million dollars in donations meant for flood victims.

By Friday evening, the website boasted $525,373 collected in the verified accounts for the flood ravaged country. ‬

Though the website still clarifies that although it accepts donations from all countries “only people in supported countries can start fundraisers for their friends and family members in Pakistan.”

“Since GoFundMe cannot send funds directly to Pakistan at this time, you will be personally responsible for withdrawing the funds and transferring them to your beneficiary in Pakistan,” the website concludes.