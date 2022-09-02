WATCH: Loyal watchdog refuses to leave flood-hit home in Nowshera

Rescue officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Nowshera district have come across a loyal watchdog who refuses to leave the flood-damaged house of its masters.

KP’s Rescue 1122 service shared the details and video of the dog on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 team was patrolling in flood-hit areas and came across a damaged house, where a dog was sitting on the thatched roof.

The occupants of the house had left, but the dog was sitting there, Rescue 1122 said in a tweet.

On seeing the rescue team, the dog stood up but it was probably not ready to leave, the tweet said adding that the rescue officials left some food for the dog.

The video shared by the rescue services showed an official sitting atop the thatched roof and leaving food for the dog.

Rescue workers then returned in their boat. Several areas of Nowshera and Charsadda were flooded when River Kabul flooded overflowed earlier this week. The floods prompted an evacuation of hundreds of families.