Despite curbs on imports, trade deficit continues to widen in August

Even though the government has been trying to balance its imports against exports, the trade deficit in August widened by 28.89% in the past month or $3.53 billion.

According to data released by the Bureau of Statistics, Pakistan exported goods worth Rs553 billion or around $2.5 billion in August.

During this period, it imported goods worth around Rs1.334 trillion or $6 billion.

This meant that the trade deficit stood at Rs780 billion or around $3.53 billion.

By comparison in July, there were exports worth Rs494 billion or around $2.25 billion. Similarly, imports in July stood at Rs1.09 trillion or around $4.99 billion.

The trade deficit in July stood at $2.74 billion which increased by $0.791 billion.

Cumulatively, Pakistan saw around Rs1.048 trillion or around $4.76 billion in exports in the first two months of the fiscal year 2022-23. This showed a 3.75% increase over the same period last year.

At the same time, imports for the two months stood at Rs2.43 trillion or $11.03 billion. This was down by 9.25% from last year.

Compared to last year, Pakistan’s exports in August 2021 were far lower at Rs368 billion or around $2.25 billion. That calculation, though, is based on an exchange rate where a US dollar cost around Rs164.1.

Similarly, imports in August 2021 stood at Rs1.079 trillion or around $6.58 billion.