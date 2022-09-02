Over Rs13.5b worth of irrigation infrastructure destroyed across Pakistan

The Ministry of Planning and Development has revealed that irrigation, drainage and flood protection infrastructure worth more than Rs13.57 billion was destroyed by the monsoon super floods this year.

In a flood damage report issued by the ministry on Friday, in total 710 projects suffered damage throughout the country.

The highest amount of damage was reported in Sindh where 355 structures were damaged, costing around Rs8.42 billion.

In Balochistan 167 structures worth Rs3.88 billion suffered damage, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 178 structures worth Rs1.20 billion, and KP merged area 10 structures worth Rs68 million.

Reportedly, small dams were also damaged in Sindh and Balochistan floods.

The report further highlights that around 1.2 million houses were affected by the floods, and about 0.75 million domesticated animals were killed.

Furthermore, 243 bridges and 5,063 kilometers of roads were also affected by the torrential rains and consequent floods, the planning ministry noted.

Loss of social capital

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a 24-hour situation report that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The authority said that 1,208 people have died since June 14, including 526 men, 244 women and 416 children while at least 6,082 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

In the last 24 hours, at least 19 more people passed away in flood-related incidents.

As of now, authorities in Sindh’s Kambar Shahdadkot district have ordered an evacuation of Warah tehsil to avoid more loss of lives and injuries.