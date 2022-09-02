Latest entry in Assassin’s Creed saga gets an official launch date

The next chapter in the popular Assassin’s Creed saga is set for an official announcement.

Titled “Mirage,” Ubisoft has confirmed that the next chapter in one of the longest-running franchises will be unveiled on September 10 during Ubisoft’s annual Forward broadcast.

Although Ubisoft has not yet offered any other information about the game, an image released along with the announcement seems to validate rumors that it will take place in the Middle East.

The illustration depicts an assassin dressed in iconic white robes from the series engaged in combat with someone holding a sword.

At the same time, only a shadow of the opponent is visible.

The Forty Thieves Quest is hinted at in one artwork version, which would indicate that this picture is a pre-order bonus or something similar.

According to those rumors, you are likely to play Basim, a supporting character from Valhalla. Although the apparent protagonist in this picture is relatively small, he shares certain resemblances with Basim.

When Bloomberg reported in February that Ubisoft was working on a smaller, stealth-focused Assassin’s Creed game alongside its more significant Assassin’s Creed Infinity project, information about a new Assassin’s Creed game surfaced.

Another leak recently claimed to have revealed the title of the upcoming second Assassin’s Creed game: Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Now, we can affirm that the leak was quite accurate. It is also suspected that, complete with a launch date and details that the game is likely to be based in Baghdad.

The artwork also suggests that it is set in the post-Islam era, much like the first Assassin’s Creed.