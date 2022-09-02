Changed location for BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet to Come’ may disappoint thousands of fans

Fans of the popular K-Pop band BTS are in for a major disappointment with thousands set to be impacted after the venue for their upcoming concert in Korea was shifted.

In an announcement on Friday, BIGHIT, the management company for BTS, announced the decision for shifting the venue.

The official statement read that BTS’ Yet To Come concert, part of the Busan World Expo 2030 bid, was due to be held at the Ilgwag Special Stage.

But now, the concert has been moved to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

A spokesperson from the agency said, “We decided that it was most important to focus attention on the purpose of the performance to attract the Busan World Expo 2030, and for the audience to have a smooth, enjoyable, and accessible viewing experience.”

It is said that the previous venue would not have been able to handle a crowd of thousands of people. However, the statement made it clear that the venue was changed in an effort “to ensure that the focus remains on the performance’s main purpose, which is to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo”.

Although the venue has changed, the official states that all other plans regarding the concert, including free entry, and live stream of the concert will happen as was originally planned.

Global fans will be able to watch the concert online via live-streaming that will be available on multiple platforms including Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

BTS’ Yet To Come concert was scheduled in Busan on October 15.

The BTS fans had other concerns of some lodging companies increasing the accommodation cost by up to 10 times and an unrealistic ban on food.

In the end, the agency changed the concert venue to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.