Lenovo’s ‘screen-extending’ glasses set to hit go on sale later this year

If the idea of a pair of smart glasses that lets you create your own mini-cinema excites you, they you would want to give Lenovo’s new Glasses T-1 a try.

The wearable display device was first unveiled at IFA 2022 and is set to hit the Chinese markets later this year. It allows a user to connect to their smart device, whether a phone or a computer and instantly create a virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR)

The glasses, developed by Hong Kong-based tech firm Lenovo, include two Micro OLED screens – one for each eye.

They can connect with any smart device with display output, including your desktop or laptop computer running on Microsoft Windows or a smartphone (iPhone or Android).

How do they work

To use the device, you have to first connect them to a smart device.

This can be an Android or Apple phone or a Windows PC.

The glasses can be plugged in using a USB Type-C cable. For iPhones and other Apple smart devices, users must use a special HDMI to Glasses adapter for the lightning connector — or an Apple Lightning AV adapter.

Then the device will sync up with the phone and start working.

Technical specifications

The smart glasses have two screens built in. Each screen has a full high definition (HD) resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Additionally, the Lenovo Glasses T1 has built-in speakers that allow users to enjoy content while on the go.

The displays have a 10,000:1 contrast ratio and are TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions and decreased flickering.

When will they be available?

In China, the Lenovo Glasses T-1, also known as the Lenovo Yoga Glasses, will start selling sometime over the next three months.

The wearable will be offered in a few select markets by early next year.

Lenovo hasn’t said anything about whether the glasses will debut in Pakistan or not.

Lenovo states that the price of smart glasses will be made public once they are put on the market.