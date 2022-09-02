Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce but the reason will surprise you

Rambo actor and his wife have been getting massive attention from fans lately with reports suggesting that the couple have decided to call time on their marriage. But the reasons for the split may surprise you.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Flavin recently filed for divorce. A source told People Magazine that the basic reason behind their impending split could be the massive age gap.

The news of the split and divorce took fans by surprise given how Flavin was recently seen happily celebrating the 25th anniversary of her marriage with Samaritan husband.

Sylvester Stallone shared a photo with Flavin on Instagram, and captioned it, “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

In conversation with People Magazine, the source disclosed that the duo are very different people, age-wise and temperament, and claimed that things have changed between them after being together for years.

“It really wasn’t just one issue that made her file for divorce. They have had lots of issues for years, and she just had enough,” the source said.

Previously, when Flavin announced her separation from Sylvester she said, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

On the other hand, Sylvester responded, “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

There had been many rumors about the reason behind their divorce, including the former model’s accusation about “Intentional dissipation”.

However, Stallone’s legal team responded to her divorce filing by stating,

“The actor has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets.”

The couple started dating in 1988 and tied the knot in 1997. There were initial concerns regarding the 22 year age difference between the two, but they proved that wrong by staying together for 25 years.

Stallone is currently 76, while Flavin is 54 years old.