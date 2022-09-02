Watch Live
Justice Minallah to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail petition

PTI leaders has named police officials and magistrate as respondents
Sohail Rashid Sep 02, 2022
<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed a post-arrest bail petition from PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for a hearing. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on Monday.

Gill was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he urged personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

In his post-arrest bail petition, the PTI leaders has named Islamabad’s Kohisar Police Station SHO, the city magistrate, and others as respondents.

Gill says he was arrested by Kohisar police on August 9 and on August 17 a medical board comprising senior doctors of PIMS Hospital examined him.

He claimed that prison officials at Adiala Jail and the PIMS medical board had confirmed that he was subjected to torture.

The PTI leader has pleaded in his petition that he be released on bail until a final judgment in the case against him.

