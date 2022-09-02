Lahore court grants interim bail to SAPM Atta Tarar

A sessions court in Lahore has granted interim bail to PMLN leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar until September 14.

The Pervaiz Elahi-led PTI-PMLQ government of Punjab recently lodged FIRs against around a dozen PMLN lawmakers accusing them of orchestrating violence in the Punjab Assembly during the election for Punjab chief minister-slot in April this year.

Tarar appeared before the court, which approved his bail on surety bonds of Rs50,000 worth.

The court ordered the PML-N to respond to the police interrogators.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Tarar refuted claims that he had fled to Islamabad and said that he was in Lahore.

He said he was being subjected to a political witch-hunt.

Tarar said that the PML-N would increase its political activities now that Hamza Shahbaz had returned from London.

The PML-N blasted PTI and PML-Q leaders for holding political rallies at a time when most of the country was reeling under floods.

“I was saddened to learn that the chief minister and his son were reviewing arrangement for a rally in Gujrat last night,” he said referring to Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.