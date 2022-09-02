WATCH: ‘Happy to be back after two years,’ beams Iqra Aziz

Pakistan’s famous actor Iqra Aziz is currently busy shooting for the murder-mystery series directed by her husband Yasir Hussain. Ek Thi Laila. This will mark her return to acting after the birth of her son, Kabir Hussain.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, renowned actor Iqra Aziz talked about her comeback after a two year maternity break.

The Jhooti star said she was feeling happy to be back in dramas and expressed how she missed shooting during her break.

However, the actor quickly added that Allah had blessed her with a child and that that happiness was incomparable.

Iqra Aziz as a mother

The Suno Chanda’s actor says that life changes a lot after becoming a mother. Before that you are independent, but after becoming a mother, the responsibilities increase.

“Those women who work to balance motherhood along with their career,” Aziz said, are admirable, adding that she considers herself lucky as her son is taken care of by her mother and her husband’s sister, her son’s paternal aunt, while she goes for shoots.

Yasir Hussain as director

Apart from returning to acting after becoming an mother, Iqra also has to experience another first - seeing her husband in the director’s chair for the new serial Ek thi Laila.

Since Iqra is playing the lead, she not only has to look at Yasir as a fellow actor but also as a boss.

So far, the actor says that her experience of working with Yasir – the director, was incredible.

“He is a perfectionist, and so he expects from his team to be perfect as well,” she said, adding, “he may be a strict director for others, but with her, he isn’t.”

Iqra’s role in Ek Thi Laila

Regarding her role in the drama, she said that she cannot divulge much at this point since they are still shooting, but she did disclose that her character is quite mysterious.

The uber talented actor said that the character has enough in it to get people to have a lot of talking points and opinons.

“Some will say her character was right, while others will disagree,” Iqra said, as she let slip the objective behind creating the character.

Given how Iqra’s character in both Jhooti and Suno Chanda dominated conversations for weeks on end, we thoroughly expect that not only Iqra will smash another role but also become the center of many more heated conversations amongst her fans and viewers alike.

She further added that she is making her comeback after two years, so the project she chose had to be unique.

Iqra Aziz’s favorite Character

When asked about which of the roles she has played thus far are her favorite, she pointed to her portrayal of Noori in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi where she was cast opposite actor Imran Ashraf.

Iqra told SAMAA TV that Raqib Se is also one of her best projects because the experience of working with the cast of the serial was great.

But it is all down to writers and Iqra said she is happy that her current role, just like Noori, has been penned by Faiza Iftikhar.

Iqra Aziz and ‘keyboard warriors’

The actor said that, since the birth of her son, she doesn’t spend too much time on social media.

However, she still spends about two to three hours on her social media sites to interact with her fans.

Regarding the criticism she gets on social media, she said termed it important for the growth of every artist.

“I have learned from my husband that many people on social media are ‘keyboard warriors’ who think they have a right to question everything.”

Iqra said you cannot answer everything, so if you think it’s not important, then let it be.

Memories related to her birthplace

Apart from getting familiar in front of camera again, the actor found herself in slightly familiar surroundings, shooting in an old part of Karachi.

Iqra said that her childhood was spent in humble surroundings of the Burns Road neighborhood of old town in Karachi.

Today, Burns Road is known to be a famous food street of the city.

Her current drama, though, is shot in slightly similar surroundings, albeit a few neighborhoods further away from the city center, in Martin Quarters.

The quarters are located around six kilometers away, so she keep asking everyone to get food from the famous eateries on the food street.

Iqra Aziz said that Old Karachi is very significant for the people of this city because it forms a key part of Karachi’s identity.

Watch Iqra Aziz’s exclusive interview with SAMAA TV here: