Despite IMF loan, rupee’s streak against US dollar comes to a grinding halt

With Pakistan’s currency reserves in a precarious position despite a $1.1 billion cash injection from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the short-lived streak of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar came to a grinding halt on Friday.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday showed that the US dollar appreciated by 38 paisas to rise to a value of Rs218.98.

This is up from Rs218.60 at which the dollar had closed a day earlier.

The appreciation of the dollar snapped a three-day streak of the rupee where it had gained around Rs3.30 in three days.

Earlier, during intraday trading, the value of the dollar had shot past Rs219.

In the open currency market today, the value of the dollar increased significantly. The US dollar rose by Rs4 and was being traded at Rs223 in the currency market.

Political and economic uncertainty pushed the US dollar to Rs240 on July 28, but the rupee rallied against the greenback when prospects of the IMF deal improved.

However, the local currency came under pressure after flash floods and renewed political tensions.