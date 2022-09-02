France to send relief workers, portable bridges to Pakistan

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on Friday expressed solidarity with Pakistan battling the worst floods in recent history by offering relief supplies to the flood-torn nation.

The minister said France will provide flood relief items to Pakistan to deal with the catastrophe.

In a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Colonna said a special charter plane will transport 83 ‘very-high capacity’ water pumps, 200 tents to house families, and various hygiene based products to Pakistan.

She also said that French civil security units and healthcare staff including doctors and nurses will be deployed in different flood-ravaged areas.

Moreover, France will also ship a 50-meter-long Bailey-type bridge to Pakistan, which is easy to deploy for building access in flood-affected areas.