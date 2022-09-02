Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Met forecasts drizzle in Karachi

Partly cloudy weather likely for three days
Hamid ur Rehman Sep 02, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

PHOTO FILE

The Met Office has forecast drizzle in the Karachi division for the next three days.

The weather will remain “partly cloudy” between Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4 with chances of drizzle during the night or early morning, the Met office said in a forecast issued on Friday.

During the three days, the city is also likely to experience temperatures up to 34 degrees Celsius and relatively higher levels of humidity in the morning and evening.

The drizzle has been forecast for the coastal belt of the Sindh province, especially Karachi division.

Weather Elements Friday ( September 2) Saturday (September 3) Sunday (September 4)
WEATHER Partly cloudy with chances of drink during night/morning Partly cloudy with chances of drink during night/moming Partly cloudy with chances of drink during night/morning
MAXIMUM TEMP (°C) 32 - 34 °C 32 -34 °C 32-34 °C
MINIMUM TEMP (°C) 27.5 °C 27 -29 °C 27 - 29 °C
HUMIDITY MORNING 81 % 75 -85 % 75 - 85 %
HUMIDITY EVENING 60 - 70 % 60 - 70 % 60 - 70 %
WIND DIRECTION Westerly/Southwesterly Westerly/Southwesterly Westerly/Southwesterly

Karachi Weather

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div