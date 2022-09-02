Met forecasts drizzle in Karachi

The Met Office has forecast drizzle in the Karachi division for the next three days.

The weather will remain “partly cloudy” between Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4 with chances of drizzle during the night or early morning, the Met office said in a forecast issued on Friday.

During the three days, the city is also likely to experience temperatures up to 34 degrees Celsius and relatively higher levels of humidity in the morning and evening.

The drizzle has been forecast for the coastal belt of the Sindh province, especially Karachi division.