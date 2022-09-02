NAB finds Manzoor Wassan ‘not guilty’ in assets beyond means case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) disposed of the bail petition of former home minister Manzoor Wassan on Friday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) found him ‘not guilty’ in the assets beyond means case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan was nominated in assets beyond means case in 2020 after which NAB launched an inquiry to probe the assets of the former Sindh home minister.

Recently, a report submitted to the SHC declared that the politician was ‘not guilty’ of financial embezzlement and noted that no incriminating evidence was found against him.

The report also stated that the assets beyond means case against the PPP stalwart has been closed by the bureau.

Thereby, the court disposed of the bail application of Wassan based on the NAB report.