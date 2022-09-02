Evacuation ordered in Shahdadkot district as floodwater threatens Sindh cities

The nationwide floods continue claiming more lives as the total death count reached 1,208 with 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Floodwater in Sindh now poses risk to several cities and towns.

In the latest developments, authorities in Sindh’s Kambar Shahdadkot district have ordered an evacuation of Warah tehsil.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued on Friday a 24-hour situation that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The authority said that 1,208 have died since June 14, including 526 men, 244 women and 416 children while at least 6,082 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

At least 7,33,488 cattle were also washed away in the flood.

Sindh

In a letter ordering the evacuation, Kambar Shahdadkot deputy commissioner said that the flood torrent was heading toward Warah and posed a threat to the city and its surrounding areas.

The deputy commissioner said that floodwater has already destroyed “the embankments of the flood protection and Suprio bands of the district Kambar Shahdadkot.”

Across Sindh, 12 people perished including one man, 3 women, and 2 children, according to NDMA.

Massive floods that earlier wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab are now devastating Sindh’s districts and pose a threat to major towns and urban centers.

A flood torrent in Dadu district has led to Manchar Lake overflowing and flooding Khairpur Nathan Shah. Several parts of the town have been inundated. Local people have requested authorities to breach the dykes of the lake to protect the city. However, influential landowners are proving a major obstacle.

In Sanghar, thousands of people are waiting for relief aid as they camp on the roadsides, the only elevated places in most of Sindh. Sanghar’s Nawab Akbar Bugti town has been flooded for the last 12 days. There are reports of infectious disease outbreaks.

In Nosheroferoz, local people are keeping a watch on the by-pass road that also acts as a protection dyke for the city. Influential landowners have diverted flood water towards the city where residents fear that it could tear through the road and flood the city.

Bhiria Road, another major city in Nosheroferoze, has lost road links with Khairpur and Nosheroferoze city.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some four were killed due to roof collapse and flash floods in various districts including one man and woman in Lower Dir, one man in Chitral and one child in South Waziristan.

Following last week’s massive floods, Swat valley’s famous tourist destination of Kalam now cast the looks of a ruined territory. Floods have destroyed all the roads and bridges.

While most of the tourists were airlifted out of the area, local residents — including young children and the elderly — have been forced to travel along dangerous hill slopes with the help of ropes.

Punjab

In Punjab, no deaths were reported while 1,243 people were left injured in the past 24 hours, including 588 men, 395 women, and 260 children.

However, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion at two locations. A temporary steel bridge was installed and the traffic was plying on alternate routes of N-5 and M-5 through Shaheed Benazir Bridge.

Balochistan

As many as two deaths of women were reported in Balochistan. The rescue operation is still underway.

Moreover, 15 joint survey teams of NDMA had reached respective locations in Quetta along with a provincial coordination team, for joint survey and damage assessment in flood-affected areas including Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Kohlu, Barkhan and Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, Gawadar and Khuzdar.

NDMA report said over 1,172,549 houses have been destroyed so far while 7,36,242 houses have been partially damaged. As many as 243 bridges have collapsed and 5063 kilometers of highways have been damaged.

More rains forecast

Forecasting another spell of rain in September, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of more flash floods in some areas of the country.

Overall, a tendency from normal to above normal showers are likely over the country during September, the PMD said in the weather outlook for September.