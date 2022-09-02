Sindh police nabs 140 scammers for stealing over Rs2 million from poor women

The police in Sindh have arrested 140 fraudsters involved in stealing money from poor women using the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as a ruse.

The Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon said Thursday that at least 140 fraud suspects were nabbed by police officials in a crackdown across the province between August 26 and 31.

The top cop said the suspects posed as the BISP officials to defraud needy women.

The accused swindled approximately Rs2 million out of the victims.

Police said in total 202 persons were nominated in 93 BISP fraud cases.

At least 29 suspects were nabbed from Hyderabad, 33 from Mirpurkhas, and 40 from Sukkur as per the data shared by the police officials.

Police said they are searching for 62 other suspects wanted in the BISP fraud cases.

The Sindh IGP has asked the department to immediately arrest those involved in robbing poor women.

While the Sindh police crackdown largely targeted the con men nominated in existing fraud cases, several cases of fraud have surfaced after floods wreaked havoc across most of the country and created economic anxiety among people.

Lately, scammers have been targeting both potential donors and flood victims.