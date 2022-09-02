Hamza Shahbaz returns from London

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Friday from London where he had been staying for the medical treatment of his young daughter Samavia.

He left Pakistan soon after the Supreme Court of Pakistan annulled his election as Punjab chief minister. He was scheduled to return on August 18 but postponed his journey.

Recently, he played down the notion that he had prolonged his London stay due to the political situation in Pakistan.

Hamza Shahbaz also held several meetings with the party chief and his uncle Nawaz Sharif in London.

After his return, he is expected to work as the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Samavia, born in 2019, was diagnosed with a heart issue and underwent surgery soon after the birth.

The Sharifs recently appealed to the masses to pray for her health.