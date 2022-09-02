Turkish interior minister leads flood aid delegation to Pakistan

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has arrived in Pakistan as a part of a 15-member high-level delegation of Turkiye that also includes the environment minister. The visit is aimed at facilitating relief aid for the flood victims.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Sherry Rehman welcomed the high-level delegation at the Islamabad airport.

The delegation then met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during which the premier thanked the Turkish government for extending help to Pakistan in the face of adversity while noting that the recent floods have claimed over 1,000 lives including 300 minors.

PM Shehbaz told the Turkish delegation that millions of houses, crops, and livestock were swept away in the recent super floods.

He said that all provinces, and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were battered by the torrential rains resulting in widespread damage.

“Flood relief goods sent out by Turkiye in such critical circumstances is a testament of the strong brotherly ties between the two countries,” the premier noted.

Earlier, during an interaction with federal ministers, Soylu said that at least 11 aircraft with flood relief goods have arrived in Pakistan so far whereas two trains carrying more flood relief items are on their way and will reach the country in six days.

Ahsan Iqbal apprised the delegation about the flood damages and thanked the Turkish government for offering support in such dire times.

He said that Turkiye has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

“I thank the President of Turkiye on behalf of the people of Pakistan,” Ahsan Iqbal told the 15-member delegation.

In response, the Turkish interior minister said that Turkiye will continue delivering aid to the flood-battered country till the situation demands.

“Turkey’s 90,000 mosques will offer a special prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims today,” Turkey’s interior minister highlighted during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish environment minister said “Pakistan and Turkiye are brothers and close allies and are equally hurt by the flood devastation in Pakistan.”

He reiterated the view of the interior minister and outlined that the Turkish government will continue to deliver aid by air and train to alleviate the suffering of the Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also appreciated the brotherly relations with Turkiye and said the cordial relationship with the country is a blessing of the Almighty.

The delegation is expected to hold meetings with top officials of Pakistan and visit flood-hit areas.