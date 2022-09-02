No road left to tread, Kalam residents use ropes to travel along mountain slopes

Following last week’s massive floods, Swat valley’s famous tourist destination of Kalam now cast the looks of a ruined territory. Floods have destroyed all the roads and bridges.

While most of the tourists were airlifted out of the area, local residents — including young children and the elderly — have been forced to travel along dangerous hill slopes with the help of ropes.

Kalam’s village Mankyal has been badly affected by a recent flood badly. Most of the houses were swept away by the flood while others have been damaged. Only a few houses escaped the calamity.

Kalam’s road link to Kumrat and Thal remains cut off. A bridge between Nowshera and Charsadda was repaired and reopened after five days.

Meanwhile, the residents of different villages between Bahrain and Kalam were completely cut off from the rest of the district.