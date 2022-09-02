CJP Bandial forms bench to hear petition against Khan’s incendiary speeches

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a two-member bench to hear a petition against PTI Chief Imran Khan over his incendiary speeches against the state institutions.

The bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi will hear the petition on Thursday, September 8.

The registrar’s office has issued notice to petitioner Qausain Ali, who has identified himself as a concerned citizen.

The petition has not only sought action against the PTI chief but also requested that the judiciary must act against Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, two key leaders of the party.