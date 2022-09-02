Three children killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Three children were killed and six people were wounded when a speeding trailer ran over flood survivors in Badin district’s Golarchi Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the highway leading to Karachi. The bodies and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

The flood survivors had camped on the roadside. In most areas of the province, highways are the only elevated places free from floodwater, which has inundated large swathes of Sindh.

The police said that the vehicle was overspeeding.

After the accident, the relative of the flood victims staged a protest and blocked vehicular traffic. Police launched a hunt and arrested the driver.

Across Sindh, thousands of flood survivors have camped on the roadside after floods submerged entire villages.