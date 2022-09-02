Sindh flood devastation, ruins in Kalam, Imran’s threat, Pakistan faces Hong Kong

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, September 2, 2022.

Floods in Sindh’s Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Sanghar

Massive floods that earlier wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab are now devastating Sindh’s districts and pose a threat to major towns and urban centers.

A flood torrent in Dadu district has led to Manchar Lake overflowing and flooding Khairpur Nathan Shah. Several parts of the town have been inundated. Local people have requested authorities to breach the dykes of the lake to protect the city. However, influential landowners are proving a major obstacle.

In Sanghar, thousands of people are waiting for relief aid as they camp on the roadsides, the only elevated places in most of Sindh. Sanghar’s Nawab Akbar Bugti town has been flooded for the last 12 days. There are reports of infectious disease outbreaks.

In Nosheroferoz, local people are keeping a watch on the by-pass road that also acts as a protection dyke for the city. Influential landowners have diverted flood water towards the city where residents fear that it could tear through the road and flood the city.

Bhiria Road, another major city in Nosheroferoze, has lost road links with Khairpur and Nosheroferoze city.

Ruins in Kalam

Following last week’s massive floods, Swat valley’s famous tourist destination of Kalam now cast the looks of a ruined territory. Floods have destoreyd all the roads and bridges.

While most of the tourits were airlifted out of the area, local residents — including young children and the elderly — have been forced to travel along dangerous hill slopes with the help of ropes.

The road link to Kumrat and Thal remains cut off. A bridge between Nowshera and Charsadda was repaired and reopened after five days.

Imran renews threat

PTI Chief Imran Khan has once again threatened that his supporters could shut down the federal capital of Islamabad on his call whenever he tells them to do so.

Khan said he was exercising restraints in view of the economic situation of the country, but that he must not be pushed against the wall.

He addressed a rally in Sargodha, shortly after appearing before an Islamabd anti-terrorism court, which granted him interim bail until September 12.

Rs1 billion sanction for road repairs in Karachi

The Sindh government has sanctioned Rs1 billion for the repairs of roads in Karachi. Recent rains left most of the roads inundated and huge potholes have emerged in them. The Sindh cabinet approved the money after attention was drawn to damged roads on the route of the newly launched Peoples Bus Service.

The local bodies department says road repairs will commence shortly after the monsoon season is over.

Robbers kill motorist in front of his family

In Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, robbers shot dead a man for resisting a robbery. Zeeshan was sitting in his car with his wife and children.

A teenager was also killed in Korangi area for resisting robbery.

Pakistan face Hong Kong

Pakistan are set to play their second match in the Asia Cup against Kong Kong. They need to win the match to qualify for the super-four phase. Shahid Afridi has advised the team to not change it batting order.