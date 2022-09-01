WATCH: Body of missing man in Khairpur found ‘floating in floodwater’

A terrible scene was witnessed in Sindh’s Khairpur on Thursday when the body of a man who had gone missing since the past two days was found floating in the floodwater.

In the video, locals of the area can be seen carrying the body on their shoulders as they pass through flooded streets.

The land connection of Thari Mirwah with other cities has been cut for several days due to unprecedented rainfall and the ensuing floods.

The administration of the area remains absent. There are no ambulances to transport the body or a graveyard to bury the dead.

Floodwaters have also entered the cemetery and the people of Thari Mirwah are greatly worried over where to bury the dead.