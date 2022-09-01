Interior minister launches NADRA biker service

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday launched the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) biker service for door-to-door service for applicants.

According to a local media outlet, the security czar was briefed about NADRA’s operations in all the provinces during his visit to the headquarters.

Minister Sanaullah was informed about how monsoon rains and floods have caused heavy losses. Most of the NADRA registration centers have been inundated underwater.

NADRA chairman Tariq Malik said houses of at least 150 employees have also been damaged in the devastating floods.

He added that the flood situation and heavy rains had also led to the loss of National Identity Cards (NICs) of affected people, which would be essential for the relief disbursement and activities.

Talking about the newly launched biker service, Malik said the initial phase of the service would be started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi before being extended to all districts of the country by the end of this year in December.

“A home-based NADRA’s Biker service is basically a portable NADRA Centre that will walk into peoples’ lounges and register them in their premises, saving them from the hassle of visiting the NADRA centre,” he said. “Through this service, the female registration officers using scooties will also carry out the registration of women only.”

The interior minister lauded the services of the NADRA chairman, saying that Malik had set a new benchmark globally by creating a public facilitation service.