President appoints new head of Pakistan Red Crescent society

Chairman Pakistan Saudi-Arabia Business Council-FPCCI Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari has been appointed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman.

According to the notification F-15-1/2018/PRCS issued on Thursday, Laghari will serve as the PRCS chairman for a period of three years, with immediate effect.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Act No. XV of 1920 (as amended up to February 1974), the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in his capacity as President, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, has been pleased to appoint Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the notification.

Before this, singer turned politician Abrar Ul Haq was serving as chairman of PRCS.