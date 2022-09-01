Twitter introduces ‘edit tweet’ option

Twitter on Thursday launched the “edit tweet” option for their internal team, which is currently being tested before being expanded to “blue subscribers.”

According to the Twitter blog, the edit tweet feature enables users to let people make changes to their tweet after it has been published.

Tweets will be able to be edited a few times within 30 minutes of their publication. Edited tweets will be marked so that readers know that the original tweet has been modified.

Tapping the label will also let users read the past versions of the tweet.

Initially, the new feature will be tested within the internal teams of Twitter before verified subscribers are able to use it later this month.

“The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet,” the blog read. “We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets.”