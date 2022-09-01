No proposals under consideration to allow vegetable imports from India: Foreign Office

Clarifying that the government is in touch with countries in the broader region to facilitate the availability of vegetables, the Foreign Office has that Pakistan has no proposals under consideration to allow import of vegetables from India.

The response came after Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had earlier stated that the government might consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad announced that Pakistan issued a strong démarche to India on the first death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gillani.

“Pakistan is with Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control in paying tribute to Geelani,” he said, adding that the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the foreign affairs ministry and a strong démarche was issued over India’s refusal to accept Geelani’s right to burial in accordance with his will.

The veteran Kashmiri leader passed away last year at the age of 92 after being under house arrest for at least 11 years.