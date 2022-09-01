What is Blockchain?

The word ‘blockchain’ comprises two separate terms, ’ block’ and ‘chain’. A collection of data is called a “block, and ‘chain’ is the chain formed by stringing several of these blocks of data together. These strings are then further stored in the form of a distributed ledger.

There are two types of blockchains, centralized and decentralized.

Centralized Blockchain

What would happen if you turned off the ignition of a running car? What could happen if you turn off the main switch of a house or an area’s electricity supply grid?

Or, if you ever went to the bank and attempted to access your account information and the teller informed you that you would have to wait because the “bank’s server is down?”

These are all examples of a centralized system, where an entire system is dependent on a single point. Should that critical point fail for some reason, the whole system is in danger of collapse.

In a centralized blockchain, all the power over the network and the data on that network is controlled by a single system.

This also means that if a centralized system is attacked or hacked, it can take the entire system down.

Decentralized Blockchain

A decentralized blockchain is a peer-to-peer network. It means a network in which two or more computers can exchange data without a central server, and even each computer in this network can play the role of the main server for the rest of the network.

All computers in this network have the same ability to process and access data.

The blocks of this data chain are linked together by cryptography.

Cryptography in decentralized blockchain primarily protects user privacy and transaction information and ensures data consistency.

The strength of a decentralized blockchain is that a single individual or group cannot control it. Instead, all users in the network maintain control collectively.

The only way a person or group can control a blockchain is if they can control 51% of the computers in that network.

This is why the more computers added to a blockchain, the more difficult and impossible it becomes to hack.

Decentralized blockchains are immutable, which means that entered data is irreversible.

This means that all transactions on these blockchains are permanently recorded in a public ledger. They can be accessed and viewed anytime from any computer and mobile phone in the world that has an internet connection.

Work and research on a decentralized blockchain structure began in 1991 and continued for 17 years. Then on January 3, 2009, an unknown person named Satoshi Nakamoto successfully experimented with it for the first time, giving birth to Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency, NFT, Metaverse, and Web 3 industries are built on this decentralized blockchain model.

The writer is a NFT and Metaverse practitioner. He is also the co-host of SAMAA MONEY blockchain show Block Namaa.

